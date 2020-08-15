World Tour World TourWorld Tour

Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, TX

We teamed up with award-winning experts from broadway and renowned comedians to create an experience like no other. Top it off with the Globetrotters’ signature ankle breaking moves and rim-rattling dunks, and your family is sure to have an unforgettable night!
Globetrotter Premium Experiences
The Spread Game Tour will feature all-new premium experiences that are guaranteed to take your night to a whole new level. This includes our famous Magic Pass Pre-Show event, and new experiences such as the Celebrity Court Pass, #SQUADZONE, and One-On-One Meet & Greets.
Take advantage of our exclusive presale to get early access to the best seats available by using offer code PREHGI
Things to Know
Game Dates
August 15
Venue Address
2:00 PM

